LIST: The 13 college football games you can’t miss this year

(WAVE) - The slow days of summer are upon us, which means we're dreaming about college football.
We realize the season doesn't kick off until Labor Day weekend, but it's never too early to start planning your autumn Saturdays. That's why we've done all the research and picked the 13 games you can't miss this year.
Remember, you can't talk trash all year at work if you believe in offseasons.
Week 1 Michigan at Notre Dame Week 1's exciting slate of games is headlined by a night under the lights and Touchdown Jesus. Brandon Wimbush and the Irish will look to make Jim Harbaugh's seat just a little warmer to kick off the 2018 college football season.
Auburn vs. Washington (at Atlanta) This Chick-fil-A Kickoff game promises to be an exciting one, and it's already historic. The annual event has never matched teams from the SEC and the Pac-12. Both teams could find themselves in the top 10 of most preseason rankings.
Week 2 Clemson at Texas A&M Jimbo Fischer will look to add a hallmark win in his first game as coach of the Aggies. But once again, Dabo Swinney's Tigers boast a potent offense, not to mention a frightening defensive front made up of several players who could have been reporting to NFL camps as rookies this summer.
UCLA at Oklahoma This matchup looks to be on despite UCLA joining the State of California in barring employees from traveling to Oklahoma due to laws it deems anti-LGBTQ. Nonetheless, the Chip Kelly era could begin with a winnable Week 1 game against Cincinnati before the Bruins travel to Norman.
Week 3 USC at Texas If you need any persuading to watch this game, just watch last year's matchup. The 27-24, double-OT thriller brought back memories of the 2006 Rose Bowl classic. Matthew McConaughey and 100,000 Longhorn faithful will show up ready to avenge last year's heartbreaker.
Week 5 Ohio State at Penn State The Big Ten East is the gift that keeps on giving all season long, and this matchup is no exception. Ohio State, who's projected in the top 5, will return its two-headed rushing attack of J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber. USA Today handicapper Danny Sheridan told Paul Finebaum that Penn State would "smoke" the Buckeyes. The conference rivalry has produced several recent classics, and with the bold talk already starting, this one is sure to be interesting.
Week 6 Texas vs. Oklahoma (at Dallas) This year's installment of the Red River Showdown will showcase the new-look Sooners, featuring two-sport star and Texas native Kyler Murray. Murray, who takes over for Baker Mayfield as OU's quarterback, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, but will stay and play football in 2018 before resuming his baseball career.
Week 7 Georgia at LSU This game is one that Bulldog fans undoubtedly have circled on the road to make it back to the College Football Playoff. LSU star Derrius Guice is gone, but the Tigers add Texas Tech transfer receiver Jonathan Giles, who sat out last season due to NCAA rules. Georgia is the team to beat once again in the SEC East, but it'll have to get past LSU first.
Week 9 Clemson at Florida State The two teams constantly battling at the top of the ACC will no doubt provide another entertaining game. For the past seven years, the winner of this game has won the conference championship. Former Western Kentucky coach Willie Taggart takes over in Tallahassee following Jimbo Fischer's migration to Texas A&M.
Week 10 Stanford vs. Washington The national impact of this game will hinge in part on Washington's Week 1 result, but if it can defeat Auburn early and then work through the Pac-12, the Cardinal will present a late-season challenge to the CFP-hopeful Huskies. Stanford will have its own postseason aspirations at stake as well.
Week 13 Michigan at Ohio State Will this be the year Jim Harbaugh finally tops the Wolverines' most-hated rival? Ole Miss transfer QB Shea Patterson could be a big part of that. Getting a win at the Shoe is never easy, but fans of the maize and blue won't tolerate many more losses to the Buckeyes. Urban Meyer, however, seems fine with his status in the rivalry, even openly referencing his squad's dominance in front of Harbaugh at a recent high school camp. No doubt both coaches and fan bases will be ready for this one, as always.
Auburn at Alabama Is a must-watch list complete without the Iron Bowl? The Auburn-Alabama battle for state and SEC supremacy continues in a tug-of-war that saw Auburn defeat the Crimson Tide, 26-14, last year. Alabama won the three years before, and is already favored by seven points against the Tigers in 2018.
Notre Dame at USC Another Rivalry Week gem, there's always something special about the Notre Dame- USC game. Both teams will be on most preseason Top 25 lists, and should stay there long enough to keep the stakes high for this regular-season finale.
