LIST: The 13 college football games you can’t miss this year

Week 13 Michigan at Ohio State Will this be the year Jim Harbaugh finally tops the Wolverines' most-hated rival? Ole Miss transfer QB Shea Patterson could be a big part of that. Getting a win at the Shoe is never easy, but fans of the maize and blue won't tolerate many more losses to the Buckeyes. Urban Meyer, however, seems fine with his status in the rivalry, even openly referencing his squad's dominance in front of Harbaugh at a recent high school camp. No doubt both coaches and fan bases will be ready for this one, as always.