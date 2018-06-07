Public to weigh in on 115-acre park in Jeffersonville's east end

Plans to create a 115-acre park on the east end of Jeffersonville have people in the area buzzing with ideas for filling this green space. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The future of Jeffersonville's Chapel Lake Park will be partly determined by public opinion. The city is asking its residents to help determine part of what will go inside the new space.

Plans to create a 115-acre park on the east end of Jeffersonville have people in the area buzzing with ideas for filling this green space.

>> More Clark County news on wave3.com

"Like the little wading pools for kids, the water spouts," Sandi Boyd, a Charlestown resident, said. "Maybe a volleyball court.”

"I think they should have like a dog park or something around there," Mariah Neal, who works at Roots Salon near the future park in Jeffersonville, said.

"I know I'd like the fishing," Robert Rhodes, another Charlestown resident, said.

Chapel Lake Park will be the city's largest park and the first one east of the 265 interchange.

"It's in such a prime location, near all the kids, all the residents that live in the east end of the city," Mayor Mike Moore said. "We've had an overwhelming amount of support for it."

He added: "It's the perfect location for just about any generation."

Right now, the park's design includes fishing, two lakes, hiking trails and picnic areas. Other ideas for the park will come from the public.

Residents are encouraged to share their ideas at an upcoming public meeting, as well as weigh in with the city of Jeffersonville on their parks department Facebook page.

"Hopefully we'll be able to implement some of their plans and come back with a beautiful park," Moore said.

More than 100-acres of the park was donated by River Ridge. The city estimates it'll take a year and a half to build, and should be ready to open by the end of 2019.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Employee of Roosters in Clarksville, IN tests positive for hep A

+ 'Donut boy' delivers donuts, police appreciation to LMPD

+ Signature battle wraps up to determine downtown Jeffersonville elementary future

People here are excited to see what they do with the space.

"I think it's really good, especially for the businesses around here," Neal said.

The public meeting for the Chapel Lake Park plans at Utica Elementary School begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.