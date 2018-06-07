Hope dwindles for Kentucky dairy farmers looking for buyers

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officials have paused the main search for Charlee. There is, however, a specially trained task force that will remain out looking for her.More >>
As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officials have paused the main search for Charlee. There is, however, a specially trained task force that will remain out looking for her.More >>
Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman and her then-boyfriend for the 2009 death of a 17-month-old boy in their care.More >>
Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman and her then-boyfriend for the 2009 death of a 17-month-old boy in their care.More >>
The new 846 square foot visual arts facility at Central High School celebrates the friendship of American artist LeRoy Neiman and Central High alum Muhammad Ali.More >>
The new 846 square foot visual arts facility at Central High School celebrates the friendship of American artist LeRoy Neiman and Central High alum Muhammad Ali.More >>
A grand jury in Scott County, Kentucky has returned multiple indictments against three men for crimes they committed while working in an official capacity. Two of the men were members of the Kentucky State Police at the time; the third is an elected county official.More >>
A grand jury in Scott County, Kentucky has returned multiple indictments against three men for crimes they committed while working in an official capacity. Two of the men were members of the Kentucky State Police at the time; the third is an elected county official.More >>
The new space is called 80/20 at Kaelin's and is in the same Newburg Road location as the original, commonly known as the birthday place of the cheeseburger.More >>
The new space is called 80/20 at Kaelin's and is in the same Newburg Road location as the original, commonly known as the birthday place of the cheeseburger.More >>