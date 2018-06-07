New Central High art studio celebrates friendship of Ali, artist LeRoy Neiman

The studio celebrates the friendship of Neiman, an artist, and Muhammad Ali. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The LeRoy Neiman Art Studio consists of 846 square feet of classroom space and an adjoining 521 square foot balcony. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Students draw in the new art studio at Central High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The "I am Ali Festival" continued on Thursday as a new art studio was unveiled at Central High School.

The new visual arts facility celebrates the longtime friendship and legacies of American artist LeRoy Neiman and Central High alum Muhammad Ali.

Mayor Greg Fischer, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and Lonnie Ali were among those on hand for the 10:30 a.m. event on Chestnut Street.

"I'm just so floored that I get to come to this studio with inspiration of beyond what I can explain myself. I just love every single bit of it -- I dont want to leave this room," Central High School student Keeley Falcon said.

The Good Tidings Foundation, whose mission is to establish neighborhood facilities for art, athletics and music, built the studio

