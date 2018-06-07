Oldham County High School teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student

BUCKNER, KY (WAVE) - A teacher at Oldham County High School faces rape and sodomy charges for accusations of having sex with a student.

Haley Reed, 35, of LaGrange, was arrested Thursday night and charged with third degree rape, third degree sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor consisting of a sexual act with someone under 18-years-old.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police said Reed was having sex with a student beginning in April of this year. The encounters happened on school property, after school hours, police said.

Reed, who is married, admitted to officers she had sex with the underage student approximately eight times between April and June.

She is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Reed is due in court on June 11 at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information about this or other possible crimes should call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.