80/20 at Kaelin's open for business at legendary location

Kaelin's opened in 1934. It claimed to be the birthplace of the cheeseburger. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The revamped Kaelin's restaurant opened on Thursday.

The new space is called 80/20 at Kaelin's and is in the same Newburg Road location as the original, commonly known as the birthday place of the cheeseburger. The name comes from the proper lean to fat ratio for a burger.

The original restaurant closed in 2009 for "remodeling" and never opened again.

80/20's menu features nine different burgers - including a vegan black bean burger, a New York strip burger, and a fried fish sandwich. Fried chicken, shrimp and grits and pork chops have been featured on the menu.

The restaurant hours on the 80/20 website are listed as 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sundays until the introduction of Sunday Brunch, which is to come, according to the website.

The restaurant also takes reservations through the OpenTable app.

