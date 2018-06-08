Washington Post study ranks Louisville above average in homicide arrests

While Louisville ranks above average for arrests made in homicide cases, 45 percent of cases do not end in an arrest. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A national study on unsolved murders by the Washington Post mapped criminal homicide arrests in 50 of the largest U.S. cities.

Louisville ranks above average. In a seven year period, 55 percent of homicide cases resulted in an arrest.

But broken down by race, when the victim is African American, arrests are less likely, when the victim is Hispanic, even more so.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad said there is a disconnect driven by fear of retaliation.

"We know that they have information about crime, but they're fearful," Conrad said. "We don't see that in every neighborhood in our community."

"You have all kind of mixed emotions," anti-violence activist Christopher 2X said. "Equally at the same time, there's a mistrust issue with law enforcement. And within some of the neighborhoods that have been impacted the most."

The Post identified three Louisville areas with high concentrations of homicides and low arrest rates: all of them in the West End.

Louisville is not unique, as almost all cities in the study showed a racial gap in the rate of arrests.

"It shows we are not doing things particularly well, but it also shows we are not doing things particularly poorly," Josh Crawford, Pegasus Institute Co-Executive Director, said. "What we should be doing is looking at cities with high clearance rates and see what they're doing."

Richmond, Virginia ranked at the top of the Washington Post list with 30 percent of homicides being investigated without an arrest.

In Louisville, 45 percent of homicides do not result in an arrest.

