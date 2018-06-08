Topgolf, Oxmoor Center conduct studies to ease neighbors' concerns

Haley Reed, 35, was arrested Thursday night, and accused of having sex multiple times with a student on school grounds.More >>
Neighbors voiced concerns about the entertainment company coming in and bringing traffic, noise and lighting. On Thursday, Topgolf revealed their revised plans for a location at Oxmoor Center.More >>
As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officials have paused the main search for Charlee. There is, however, a specially trained task force that will remain out looking for her.More >>
In a seven year period, 55 percent of homicide cases in Louisville resulted in an arrest. But broken down by race, when the victim is African American, arrests are less likely, when the victim is Hispanic, even more so.More >>
A grand jury in Scott County, Kentucky has returned multiple indictments against three men for crimes they are accused of committing while working in an official capacity. Two of the men were members of the Kentucky State Police at the time; the third is an elected county official.More >>
