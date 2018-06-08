Topgolf, Oxmoor Center conduct studies to ease neighbors' concerns

This is a rendering of what Topgolf might look like. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Topgolf moved its proposed location 200 feet further away from homes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

A quick drive through Hurstbourne, which is next to the mall, reveals many yard signs opposing Topgolf. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Topgolf and Oxmoor Center are trying to assure neighbors that impact on the area would be minimal. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Topgolf revealed their revised plans for a location at Oxmoor Center at a press conference on Thursday.

Neighbors have regularly voiced concerns about the entertainment company coming in and bringing traffic, noise and lighting.

The entire development has been moved 200-feet to the west, further away from the closest homes. It's planned to take the place of the former Sears store.

Oxmoor Center and Topgolf hired engineers to investigate each complaint from nearby residents.

RELATED STORIES

+ What is Topgolf?

+ Hurstbourne residents show up in force to oppose Topgolf location

+ 'Not in my backyard,' say those opposed to Topgolf at Oxmoor Center

One study found Topgolf would actually generate less traffic than if a major department store moved into the space.

Engineers went to an existing Topgolf to measure noise levels, then recreated them at Oxmoor Center.

"Our neighbors in Hurstbourne won't be bothered by the sound from Topgolf, and the math proves it," Kendall Merrick, the Oxmoor Center Manager, said. "In fact, the closest neighbors are more likely to hear their neighbors air conditioning unit turn on before they will hear Topgolf if they are in their backyard."

Another study found the new LED lights Topgolf plans to use would generate less light than the current parking lot lights.

Topgolf will be the first of its kind here in Louisville. The company is expected to create 500 new jobs, including 125 full-time positions.

With more people shopping online, malls across the country are adding entertainment options to stay afloat.

Oxmoor Center said Topgolf would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact, and millions in tax revenue. Officials with the mall are ready to get the ball rolling on construction.

"This (zoning) process will conclude by about the end of the year," Merrick said.

Topgolf said construction would then take about a year to finish.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.