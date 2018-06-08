1 shot near Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot.

The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of Dupin Drive at 4:45 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

