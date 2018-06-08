Nadal-del Potro, Thiem-Cecchinato in French Open semifinals - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Nadal-del Potro, Thiem-Cecchinato in French Open semifinals

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursda... (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursda...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates as he defeats Croatia's Marin Cilic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates as he defeats Croatia's Marin Cilic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal takes a 10-0 French Open semifinal record into his matchup at Roland Garros against 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Nadal is closing in on his record-extending 11th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and what would be his 17th major trophy in all.

Del Potro is playing in the French Open semifinals for the first time in nine years.

The other men's match is No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria against unseeded Marco Cecchinato (cheh-key-NAH'-toe) of Italy.

Thiem is appearing in the final four at Roland Garros for the third consecutive time.

Cecchinato had never won a Grand Slam match until this tournament. At No. 72, he is the lowest-ranked French Open semifinalist since 1999.

In 2016, Cecchinato was accused of match-fixing but an 18-month suspension was thrown out on a technicality.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Scientists: No way to know when Hawaii eruption will end

    Scientists: No way to know when Hawaii eruption will end

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:22:47 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 10:11:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/LE Baskow). Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/LE Baskow). Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.
    Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.More >>
    Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.More >>

  • Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Sobering report teases out factors leading to suicides

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:41:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 6:02 AM EDT2018-06-08 10:02:56 GMT
    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. (Source: CNN)

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>

    New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

    More >>

  • Democrats spar in cutthroat primary race for Nevada governor

    Democrats spar in cutthroat primary race for Nevada governor

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:21:41 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:54 AM EDT2018-06-08 08:54:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly