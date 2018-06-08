The Latest: Thiem starts well vs Cecchinato in semis - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Thiem starts well vs Cecchinato in semis

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursda... (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursda...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates as he defeats Croatia's Marin Cilic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates as he defeats Croatia's Marin Cilic during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

1:10 p.m

Marco Cecchinato has dropped his first service game against seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem in their French Open semifinal.

Thiem then held his serve at love for a 2-0 lead.

Cecchinato is bidding to become the first Italian to reach a men's final at a Grand Slam tournament since Adriano Panatta won the title in Paris 42 years ago.

___

12:45 p.m.

The boys' final at the French Open will pit top-seeded Sebastien Baez of Argentina against Chun Hsin Tseng from Taiwan.

Baez defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil 6-2, 6-2, while Tseng advanced past second-seeded Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-2, 7-5 in the semfinals.

___

11:45 a.m.

Rafael Nadal takes a 10-0 French Open semifinal record into his matchup at Roland Garros against 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Nadal is closing in on his record-extending 11th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and what would be his 17th major trophy in all.

Del Potro is playing in the French Open semifinals for the first time in nine years.

The other men's match is No. 7 Dominic Thiem of Austria against unseeded Marco Cecchinato (cheh-key-NAH'-toe) of Italy.

Thiem is appearing in the final four at Roland Garros for the third consecutive time.

Cecchinato had never won a Grand Slam match until this tournament. At No. 72, he is the lowest-ranked French Open semifinalist since 1999.

In 2016, Cecchinato was accused of match-fixing but an 18-month suspension was thrown out on a technicality.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Scientists: No way to know when Hawaii eruption will end

    Scientists: No way to know when Hawaii eruption will end

    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:22:47 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:32:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/LE Baskow). Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/LE Baskow). Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.
    Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.More >>
    Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.More >>

  • Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:30:55 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:31:48 GMT
    Kate Spade was ruled a suicide by hanging. (Source: Frances Valentine/CNN)Kate Spade was ruled a suicide by hanging. (Source: Frances Valentine/CNN)

    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.

    More >>

    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.

    More >>

  • On your mark, get set, waiting for the 'go' on sports bets

    On your mark, get set, waiting for the 'go' on sports bets

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:21:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:31:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...
    The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.More >>
    The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly