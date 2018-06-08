Paducah Fire Chief: Missing worker likely fell into Ohio River

A missing man is likely in the Ohio River (Source: Pixabay)

A missing man may have fallen in the Ohio River according to Paducah's Fire Chief.

The chief said a line boat worker likely fell off the vessel that pushes barges down the waterway.

There is no other information on the man at this time.

Coast Guard officials learned about the incident around 9 p.m. Thursday night on June 7 according to the chief.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

He said the Paducah Fire Department got involved in the search at about 11 p.m. and searched until 1 a.m.

The man has not been seen so far. The chief called it a needle in a haystack situation.

Paducah Fire Department officials' search began at Broadway and another rescue squad picked up the search at 52 all the way to Wickliffe.

From there the chief said Ballard County officials searched from Wickliffe to DES.

While the Paducah crews are returning home some crews are out now as of 6:30 a.m. doing a secondary search.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.