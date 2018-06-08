Gun stolen from Elizabethtown used in Louisville murder

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officials have paused the main search for Charlee. There is, however, a specially trained task force that will remain out looking for her.More >>
As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officials have paused the main search for Charlee. There is, however, a specially trained task force that will remain out looking for her.More >>
The murder weapon was verified through NCIC as a stolen handgun by the Elizabethtown Police Department.More >>
The murder weapon was verified through NCIC as a stolen handgun by the Elizabethtown Police Department.More >>
Just like in Olympic and sprint distances, participants will be body marked, wear official chip timers.More >>
Just like in Olympic and sprint distances, participants will be body marked, wear official chip timers.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of Dupin Drive at 4:45 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of Dupin Drive at 4:45 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Haley Reed, 35, was arrested Thursday night, and accused of having sex multiple times with a student on school grounds.More >>
Haley Reed, 35, was arrested Thursday night, and accused of having sex multiple times with a student on school grounds.More >>