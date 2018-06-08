Gun stolen from Elizabethtown used in Louisville murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A gun stolen from Elizabethtown was used in a Louisville murder, according to Louisville Metro police.

Reginald Burns Jr., 26, was taken into custody June 7 and charged in connection to the shooting death of Glenn Browning, 24.

On April 26, officers were called to the 600 block of South 39th Street on a report of a person down inside of a vehicle in an alley. When they arrived, they found Browning had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Police ID man found shot to death Thursday in Shawnee SUV

According to an arrest report, Burns gave the weapon to the suspect who shot Browning. The suspect's name has not been released.

The murder weapon was verified through NCIC as a stolen handgun by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Burns was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with complicity to murder and receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.