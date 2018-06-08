250 kids to take part in COOL Kids Triathlon

Just like in Olympic and sprint distances, participants will be body marked, wear official chip timers. (Source: Cool Kids Triathlon)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two-hundred and fifty kids will get their first state of a triathlon this weekend.

Coach Bobby Petrino will kick off the COOL Kids Triathlon on Saturday at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center.

The third-annual COOL Kids Triathlon is modeled after a full-distance race but allows kids six to 14 years old to swim, run and bike age-appropriate distances.

Children six to eight will swim 50 meters, bike one and a half kilometers and run a kilometer. Those nine to 11 will swim 100 meters, bike three kilometers and run two kilometers. Twelve to 14-year-olds will swim 200 meters, bike 5 kilometers and run three kilometers.

Packet pick up is Friday, June 8 from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Mary T Meagher Aquatic Center and June 9, race day, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The race day schedule is as follows:

Packet Pick Up/Body Marking: 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Transition Area Set Up: 8:00 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Course Rules: 9:45 a.m.

Race Start: 10:00 a.m. (12-14 first, 9-11 next, 6-8 last)

Awards: around 11:15 a.m.

Each child will receive a T-shirt, finisher medal, official race bib and swim cap, and will have the chance to win an award during the postrace celebration. Just like in Olympic and sprint distances, participants will be body marked, wear official chip timers.

