President Trump says he's considering pardoning Muhammad Ali

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Associated Press is reporting that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning Muhammad Ali posthumously.

The statement was made on Friday morning while he was talking to reporters before his trip to the G7 Summit in Canada.

Trump recently commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson after she spent more than two decades in prison after being convicted of attempted cocaine possession and conspiracy to possess cocaine.

