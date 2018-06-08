TRAFFIC ALERT: Single vehicle crash closes Snyder Freeway at Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked after a crash and vehicle fire on I-265 North.

The crash happened on I-265 North at mile marker 23.2 at Taylorsville Road around 8:54 Friday morning according to TRIMARC.

Only one vehicle was involved.

All lanes as well as the shoulders are currently closed and are estimated to be closed for at least hour according to KYTC.

