TRAFFIC ALERT: Snyder Freeway at Taylorsville Road back open after single vehicle crash

By Katelyn Hempel, News Specialist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes have been reopened after a crash and vehicle fire shut down I-265 North. 

The crash happened on I-265 North at mile marker 23.2 at Taylorsville Road around 8:54 Friday morning according to TRIMARC. Only one vehicle was involved.

All lanes, as well as the shoulders, were initially closed after the crash but were reopened a few hours later. 

