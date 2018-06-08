TRAFFIC ALERT: Snyder Freeway at Taylorsville Road back open after single vehicle crash

The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. just north of Seymour, according to Indiana State Police. Emergency officials allowed the fire to burn itself out.More >>
The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. just north of Seymour, according to Indiana State Police. Emergency officials allowed the fire to burn itself out.More >>
All lanes, as well as the shoulders, were initially closed after the crash but were reopened a few hours later.More >>
All lanes, as well as the shoulders, were initially closed after the crash but were reopened a few hours later.More >>
There are currently a dozen members of racing's elite Triple Crown club and it seems that this exclusive club is about to expand to 13.More >>
There are currently a dozen members of racing's elite Triple Crown club and it seems that this exclusive club is about to expand to 13.More >>
The murder weapon was verified through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a stolen handgun. The theft had been entered into the system by the Elizabethtown Police Department.More >>
The murder weapon was verified through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a stolen handgun. The theft had been entered into the system by the Elizabethtown Police Department.More >>
Charlee Campbell, 2, has been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen at her grandmother's home in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road off Lower Beech Grove Road.More >>
Charlee Campbell, 2, has been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen at her grandmother's home in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road off Lower Beech Grove Road.More >>