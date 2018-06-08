Louisville man charged for trying fill fake prescriptions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces multiple charges after he allegedly wrote fake prescriptions for himself.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Leroy Stroud Jr. on Wednesday evening. Stroud has been charged with unauthorized procurement of a controlled substance and two counts of attempting/obtaining controlled substances by fraud/ false statement forgery.

On April 20, Stroud Jr. took a fake prescription for Oxycodone to a Walgreens in the 11900 block of Standiford Plaza Drive, according to his arrest report. Not even an hour later, police said Stroud showed up at the Walmart across the street with another fake prescription for Oxycodone. Stroud allegedly used his own ID both times when trying to get the prescriptions.

An LMPD report showed that this was not the first time Stroud tried to use a fake prescription to get medications. Back on November 8, 2016, police said Stroud got a fake prescription for Hydrocodone filled at the Walmart pharmacy in the 10400 block of Dixie Highway. Stroud was identified by police since he used his social security number when he presented the fraudulent prescription.

