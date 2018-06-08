'I can't believe she survived it': Police confirm 2-year-old Charlee Campbell found safe

Charlee Campbell was found in the woods near the house from which she went missing. (Source: Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office)

LEBANON JUNCTION, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.

She was found in the 28th hour of the search, around 6 p.m. Friday. Charlee had been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen at her grandmother's home in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road off Lower Beech Grove Road.

Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler said he was sitting at Charlee's grandparent's house when the dog she was thought to be with, Penny the pitbull, showed up at the house on Friday evening.

Butler said he thought Charlee had to be close by. When he called Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell, Tinnell confirmed they had Charlee and she was safe.

Officials found her in the woods, up a hill near the house from which she went missing. She was covered with ticks, mud and scratches, but otherwise OK, police said.

"I can't believe she survived it," Tinnell said. "There's coyotes in them hills. There's copperheads and rattlesnakes and ticks -- all the elements. And somehow she came out in pretty good shape."

Charlee was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville to recover from the ordeal.

Tinnell said her mother will be able to visit her in the hospital. Charlee's mother doesn't have custody of her, her grandparents do. However, her mother, Natalie Quick, said she visits her everyday.

"I don't have to worry about my kid being dead," Quick said through tears after finding her daughter.

"Penny came home," Quick said of the dog. "And not two minutes later here come Charlee down the hill. It gives me cold chills."

She wanted to thank all of the volunteers and emergency crews who helped with the search for her daughter.

"I'm not going to let her go this time," Quick said.

Earlier in the day on Friday, some feared for the worst, as four cadaver dogs concentrated on a pool on the family's property.

The FBI investigators interviewed family members. A cousin who was taken into custody in connection with her disappearance is no longer a person of interest in the case, Tinnell said.

Tinnell said a male family member was being questioned early Friday. He also told reporters he was leaning toward the disappearance of Charlee being a custody issue.

"We think there’s a chance that she could be in the woods, but it's getting narrower all the time," Tinnell said. "I don't know that I believe that she is in the woods, I'm leaning more toward a custody issue and something's happened there that we don't know about yet."

Tinnell said police searched Charlee's mother's home, who lives a few miles away from the home where she was last seen. Tinnell said nothing was found during the search.

Charlee's father lives in Bowling Green and has been denied visitation. Tinnell said Charlee's father has not seen her since September 2017. Kentucky State Police troopers searched his home Thursday. Tinnell said at this point he does not believe the father was involved in Charlee's disappearance.

On Thursday, Charlee's mother's boyfriend was taken into custody on outstanding, unrelated warrants, according to Tinnell.

Charlee's mother and grandmother were taken in for questioning and her grandfather was also questioned Friday. Tinnell said authorities asked tough questions and do not have any reason to dispute the answers the family provided at this point.

Charlee's grandparents have custody of her. Tinnell said their home has also been searched and nothing was found.

He also said a family friend was seen at the home and that deputies were planning to search his property.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said Charlee has shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She's approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 37 pounds. Police also said she was last seen in winter-themed pajamas with designs from the movie "Frozen."

Officials originally said Charlee was autistic but Tinnell said Friday that she was not and that she does speak.

Southeast Bullitt Fire Department and the Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office were among the multiple agencies involved in the search. Because the area where the girl was last seen borders Fort Knox, the Army was also conducting a search on their property.

The investigation is not over, Tinnell said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at (502) 543-1262.

