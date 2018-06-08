Justify: His crown awaits

ELMONT, NY (WAVE) - Number 13 is just hours away. There are currently a dozen members of racing's elite Triple Crown club and it seems that this exclusive club is about to expand to 13.

Justify towers over his challengers in the Belmont Stakes.



The Kentucky Derby and Preakness champ appears to have plenty of energy to pull off the Triple. His workout last week at Churchill Downs indicates that his tank is still full. While Justify will face some decent runners in the third jewel, none of them seem good enough to deny the colt the Crown. Also, Good Magic and Audible, arguably the next best 3 -year-olds of the crop, are both passing on the final jewel.



Hofburg, the Belmont morning line second choice, is likely the most serious spoiler. But he was no match for Justify in the Kentucky Derby. Plus, Hofburg is a closer and the Belmont hasn't exactly been kind to that type running style.



Preakness runner-up Bravazo is on a bit of an uptick after losing by just a half-length to Justify in Baltimore. But Bravazo's speed figures don't really compare to the Belmont favorite.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Billy Reed: Bad luck the only likely reason for a Justify miss at Belmont

+ Justify makes his Belmont Park debut, two days before his shot at the Triple Crown

+ Field set for Belmont 150?



Vino Rosso is decent but is really inconsistent. He ran fourth in the Tampa Derby, then won the Wood, but finished ninth in the Derby. Will the good Vino show up on Saturday? He seems a cut below Justify.



Tenfold is sort of Belmont wiseguy horse but has yet to win a stakes. Blended Citizen owns a win at Belmont having taken last month's Peter Pan. Yet Blended Citizen has never faced a field this talented.



Both he and Tenfold did not run in the Derby and I say the best horses run on the First Saturday in May.



Gronkowski missed out on the Derby due to an illness. He'll make his first Triple Crown race appearance in the final jewel, where the water gets deeper so to speak. And, Gronk has never raced beyond a mile.



As for the other Belmont runners, Free Drop Billy was good last year but hasn't won since October. Noble Indy's Derby effort was just dismal. His style says he'll try to run with Justify in the early stages of the Belmont. Good luck with that.



Finally, there's Justify's stablemate, Restoring Hope, who doesn't exactly scream "hope" after running 12th in the Pat Day Mile on Derby Day.



Justify has this bunch over a barrel and he's about to join that exclusive Triple Crown club.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.