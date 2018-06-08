Free public WiFi coming to downtown Covington

Free WiFi is coming to downtown Covington. (File/FOX19 NOW)

Free public WiFi is coming to downtown Covington.

Cincinnati Bell and Renaissance Covington is holding a ribbon cutting and celebration on Friday, June 8 beginning at 3 p.m.

Covington Mayor Joe Keyer, other local city dignitaries and representatives from Cincinnati Bell and Renaissance Covington will be in attendance.

The WiFi will be available in public areas by 2nd Street to 10th Street and Madison Avenue to Scott Boulevard.

The network will be powered by Cincinnati Bell's Fioptics internet

A block party, that is open to the public, will begin at 4 p.m.

