Free public WiFi coming to downtown Covington - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Free public WiFi coming to downtown Covington

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Free WiFi is coming to downtown Covington. (File/FOX19 NOW) Free WiFi is coming to downtown Covington. (File/FOX19 NOW)
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Free public WiFi is coming to downtown Covington.

Cincinnati Bell and Renaissance Covington is holding a ribbon cutting and celebration on Friday, June 8 beginning at 3 p.m.

Covington Mayor Joe Keyer, other local city dignitaries and representatives from Cincinnati Bell and Renaissance Covington will be in attendance.

The WiFi will be available in public areas by 2nd Street to 10th Street and Madison Avenue to Scott Boulevard.

The network will be powered by Cincinnati Bell's Fioptics internet

A block party, that is open to the public, will begin at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:28:42 GMT

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

  • Gator may have taken woman into lake, authorities say

    Gator may have taken woman into lake, authorities say

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:35:29 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:25:52 GMT

    A woman may have been dragged under the water by an alligator. She was walking her dog when the gator attacked, police said.

    More >>

    A woman may have been dragged under the water by an alligator. She was walking her dog when the gator attacked, police said.

    More >>

  • Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:21:28 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:11:15 GMT

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly