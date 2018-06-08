Lenny Dykstra says he's the victim in Uber clash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lenny Dykstra says he's the victim in Uber clash

NEW YORK (AP) - Lenny Dykstra says an Uber driver kidnapped him last month in New Jersey in an incident that led to criminal charges against the former baseball star.

Dykstra said Friday in New York that the driver threatened him after Dykstra asked to change the trip's destination.

Linden Police charged Dykstra with making terroristic threats and drug offenses. Police found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra's belongings.

Police said the Uber driver told them Dykstra held a gun to his head. No weapon was found.

Dykstra claims he called police from the car. The driver said he called police shortly before stopping and running out of the car.

Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

He has served prison time for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

