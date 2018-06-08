TRAFFIC ALERT: Road damage from fiery crash closes I-65 NB near Seymour

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Traffic is being diverted from northbound Interstate 65 after a fiery crash that damaged the roadway.

The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. at the 51.5 mile marker, just north of Seymour. According to Indiana State Police in Versailles, the semi overturned and caught fire. Emergency officials allowed the fire to burn itself out.

Indiana Department of Transportation crews are working to repair and reopen the damaged roadway. No estimate was given for the completion of repairs.

A detour has been set up for northbound traffic. Drivers are being taken off I-65 North at Exit 41 (Uniontown) and moved to Highway 31. By following Highway 31, traffic can re-enter northbound I-65 re-enter north of Seymour.

