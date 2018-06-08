Kentucky fried what? KFC considers vegetarian menu options

KFC said it hopes to launch a new vegetarian option in the UK and Ireland in 2019. (Source: Steven Senne/AP)

(RNN) – KFC in the UK and Ireland is working on a meatless alternative to Col. Sander’s famous fried chicken.

It's no flight of fancy - the chain will focus on new recipes and lighter meals.

“The development of the recipe is still in its very early stages, and so the options we’re exploring in our kitchen are still top secret,” KFC said. “Once we’ve perfected the recipe, we aim to test with customers this year, and if all goes well we hope to launch a new vegetarian option in 2019.”

U.S. customers may have to wait a bit longer. There’s no word on when the faux fried chicken might cross the pond.

The move to lower-calorie meals and fresher food appears to be part of a larger move to attract millennials, who don’t dine out as much a Gen Xers and baby boomers.

“We always look to respond to the latest changes in lifestyle and dining habits of our customers, and a key part of that for our business in the UK is offering lighter options and more choice,” KFC said. “That’s why we’re looking into vegetarian options that would offer the great taste of KFC to new and existing customers who are changing their dining habits."

KFC knows it must get this right, or feathers will fly.

