Murray State to hold educator summit

Murray State University will host its sixth annual College and Career Readiness Summit on June 12–13, 2018 (Source: Murray State University)

The summit is hosted by the College of Education and Human Services. It offers free professional development to teachers, counselors, school

administrators, superintendents and educators of all kinds.

All participants are eligible to receive six hours of professional development or EILA credit each day.

In 2017, 310 schools and 78 districts across seven states, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Florida participated.

Registration is full for day one. To register for day two, CLICK HERE. Those interested in being placed on the waitlist for day one may contact Murray State’s

Teacher Quality Institute at msu.tqi@murraystate.edu or 270-809-2090.

