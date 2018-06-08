Golden Alert issued for Louisville man - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Golden Alert issued for Louisville man

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Maurice Harvey (Source: Family photo/MetroSafe Maurice Harvey (Source: Family photo/MetroSafe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a 71-year-old man.

Maurice Harvey was last seen around 8 a.m. June 7 at his home in the 11900 block of Rock Spring Drive. 

Mr. Harvey is 5'11" and weights 140 pounds. When last seen, Mr. Harvey was wearing sunglasses, black plaid shirt with red stripes, gray pants and white shoes and a black UofL baseball cap with a red "L". He does have mobility issues and walks with a cane. 

Mr. Harvey also suffers from dementia, but his long-term memory is intact. It is believed that Mr. Harvey may be in the downtown or West Louisville areas. 

Anyone with information on Maurice Harvey should call 911.

