Louisville man found; Golden Alert canceled

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
Maurice Harvey was last seen around 8 a.m. June 7 at his home in the 11900 block of Rock Spring Drive.More >>
Three pedestrians were involved in a vehicle collision near Churchill Downs on Friday evening.More >>
Three cars collided on KY-44 West, between Castleman Branch Road and Pitts Point Road, around 2:45 p.m. Friday, police said.More >>
People who ate prepared products at the Speedway on 5400 Antle Drive, which is in Okolona, may have been exposed to hepatitis A.More >>
