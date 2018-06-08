Louisville man found; Golden Alert canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Update: Harvey was located and the Golden Alert was canceled, Metrosafe said in a release at 6:47 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities had issued a Golden Alert for the 71-year-old man.

Maurice Harvey was last seen around 8 a.m. June 7 at his home in the 11900 block of Rock Spring Drive.

Mr. Harvey is 5'11" and weights 140 pounds. When last seen, Mr. Harvey was wearing sunglasses, black plaid shirt with red stripes, gray pants and white shoes and a black UofL baseball cap with a red "L". He does have mobility issues and walks with a cane.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Mr. Harvey also suffers from dementia, but his long-term memory is intact. It is believed that Mr. Harvey may be in the downtown or West Louisville areas.

Anyone with information on Maurice Harvey should call 911.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.