Man shot, killed outside of PRP strip mall

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday on St. Andrews Church Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been shot and killed in a strip mall in Pleasure Ridge Park.

The call of the shooting came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

Once police arrived on scene in the 7300 block of St. Andrews Church Road, they found a white male victim with a gunshot wound to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have begun questioning several people involved in the shooting and are investigating reports of road rage in connection to the case, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

The victim's ID has not been released.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

