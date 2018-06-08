Man shot, killed outside of PRP strip mall

Charlee Campbell, 2, has been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen at her grandmother's home in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road off Lower Beech Grove Road.More >>
Charlee Campbell, 2, has been missing since 10 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen at her grandmother's home in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road off Lower Beech Grove Road.More >>
Temperatures warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday and I expect the heat and humidity to continue to build into the weekend.More >>
Temperatures warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday and I expect the heat and humidity to continue to build into the weekend.More >>
The call of the shooting came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The call of the shooting came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
There are currently a dozen members of racing's elite Triple Crown club and it seems that this exclusive club is about to expand to 13.More >>
There are currently a dozen members of racing's elite Triple Crown club and it seems that this exclusive club is about to expand to 13.More >>
Maurice Harvey was last seen around 8 a.m. June 7 at his home in the 11900 block of Rock Spring Drive.More >>
Maurice Harvey was last seen around 8 a.m. June 7 at his home in the 11900 block of Rock Spring Drive.More >>