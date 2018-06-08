Police respond to shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

We will update this story as we get more information from police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have responded to a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

The call of the shooting came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

Once police arrived on scene in the 7300 block of St. Andrews Church Road, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the body. Police have not announced whether that suspect was transported or will be transported.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police have also not released any information regarding suspects or a motive in the shooting. A public information officer will be going to the scene.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.