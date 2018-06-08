NKY granted $67M to improve traffic capacity, improve safety - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NKY granted $67M to improve traffic capacity, improve safety

BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

The U.S. Department of Transportation granted $67 million in federal grants to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to improve Interstate-75/71 in Boone County.

KYTC will use these funds to make significant improvements to approximately the first five miles of I-75/I-71 between Richwood and Florence in hopes to increase traffic capacity and improve safety. 

To reduce the growing congestion, KYTC will use the funds to construct auxiliary lanes and a new type interchange near Mt. Zion Road called a “double crossover diamond.” 

In a news release, Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore says these improvements will do more than increase traffic flow and safety. 

“These grant resources will support the significant economic development activity occurring here in Boone County and result in continuing job creation and private investment.” 

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell contacted the department to support his constituent’s application to the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive federal grant program to make these renovations possible. 

“As this part of our state continues to see new growth and economic development, I am pleased that this major interstate project can help us reach our full potential,” says McConnell.  

An exact date for construction to begin has not been set. 

For more information on future Boone County Road, Construction Projects click here

