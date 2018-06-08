Cyclist killed, KY-61 S closed following collision in Shepherdsville

The cause of death is unknown at this time. (Source: Shepherdsville Police Department)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in Shepherdsville.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. on KY-61 South near the intersection of West 1st Street, according to Shepherdsville Police. The cyclist was transported to University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The operator of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital but suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

KY-61 South will remain closed as investigators continue to process the scene. It is expected to reopen around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

