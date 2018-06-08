2 deadly crashes happen minutes apart in Shepherdsville; travel difficult on major roads

At least one person suffered serious injuries in a wreck on KY-44 just west of downtown Shepherdsville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to two deadly crashes just minutes apart in Bullitt County, Kentucky.

Three cars collided on KY-44 West, between Castleman Branch Road and Pitts Point Road, around 2:45 p.m. Friday, police said. That's west of downtown Shepherdsville, near Bullitt Lick Creek.

Emergency crews confirmed one person is dead. That person has not been identified.

No one else was injured.

Police are working to determine what caused the crash.

Just minutes earlier on Friday, a bicyclist was hit and killed on KY-61 South in Shepherdsville.

Travel on many major roads surrounding Shepherdsville is slow at this time, including a major backup on I-65 South.

Anyone traveling from Louisville south through Bullitt County should seek an alternate route until they are south of Shepherdsville. The backup on I-65 South begins near the Outer Loop in Louisville.

Drivers should also avoid the areas of these crashes on KY-44 and KY-61.

