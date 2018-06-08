Bullitt County Coroner identifies man killed in KY-44 crash

Three cars collided on KY-44 West, between Castleman Branch Road and Pitts Point Road, around 2:45 p.m. Friday, police said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in wreck on Highway 44 West.

Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings confirmed that Timmy Hensley died at the scene; Hensley was in his 40's.

Police said three cars collided on KY-44 West, between Castleman Branch Road and Pitts Point Road, around 2:45 p.m. Friday; that's west of downtown Shepherdsville, near Bullitt Lick Creek.

No one else was injured.

Police are working to determine what caused the crash.

