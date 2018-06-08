Second deadly crash reported in Shepherdsville; travel difficult on major roads

At least one person suffered serious injuries in a wreck on KY-44 just west of downtown Shepherdsville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are working the second deadly crash in just a matter of hours in Bullitt County, Kentucky.

It happened on KY-44 West, between Castleman Branch Road and Pitts Point Road, around 4:45 p.m. Friday. That's west of downtown Shepherdsville, near Bullitt Lick Creek.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash. We do not know how many cars are involved.

Police sources confirmed at least one person is dead.

Just hours earlier on Friday, a bicyclist was hit and killed on KY-61 South in Shepherdsville.

Travel on many major roads surrounding Shepherdsville is slow at this time, including a major backup on I-65 South.

Anyone traveling from Louisville south through Bullitt County should seek an alternate route until they are south of Shepherdsville. The backup on I-65 South begins near the Outer Loop in Louisville.

Drivers should also avoid the areas of these crashes on KY-44 and KY-61.

