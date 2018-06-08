Okolona Speedway employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

There's currently a hep A outbreak with 446 cases diagnosed in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Speedway employee has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said on Friday.

The Speedway is located at 5400 Antle Drive, which is in Okolona, according to LOJIC.

Customers who ate prepared products from this Speedway location, such as pizza, breakfast sandwiches and hotdogs from May 15 to May 31 may have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.

Hepatitis A is usually transmitted by putting an object, food or drink into your mouth which has been in contact with the feces of an infected person. The Kentucky Department for Public Health declared a statewide hepatitis A outbreak in November and recommended all residents be vaccinated.

There have been 446 cases diagnosed in Louisville and almost 73,000 vaccinated -- including 5,700 food workers -- since the outbreak began, the LMDPH said.