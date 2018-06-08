Paducah man charged with former roommate's murder - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Paducah man charged with former roommate's murder

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A man wanted for murder in his former roommate's death was arrested on Friday, June 8.

According to Paducah police, Samuel A. Voorhees was arrested at 8:20 p.m.

Voorhees was located in a wooded area in the 700 block of Caldwell Street and arrested on a warrant charging him with murder.

Voorhes is accused of killing his former roommate sometime on Monday, June 4 or Tuesday morning, June 5.

55-year-old Kevin Henson was found dead on Thursday, June 7 by a friend when she went to check on him after she hadn't heard from him.

Voorhees was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

