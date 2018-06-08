Three pedestrians struck near Churchill Downs

The scene at Third Street and Central. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three pedestrians were involved in a vehicle collision near Churchill Downs on Friday evening, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the LMPD Traffic Unit to call of a vehicle collision in the 3800 block of Third Street.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Mitchell said a preliminary investigation revealed that three people, a woman and two children, darted out into traffic, according to witnesses.They were hit by a car while crossing the street, the LMPD said.

All three were transported to UofL hospital, with one of the children sustaining a serious injury.

Alcohol may have been a factor on the part of the driver of the vehicle, the LMPD said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.