Three pedestrians struck near Churchill Downs

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
The scene at Third Street and Central. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The scene at Third Street and Central. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three pedestrians were involved in a vehicle collision near Churchill Downs on Friday evening, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the LMPD Traffic Unit to call of a vehicle collision in the 3800 block of Third Street. 

Mitchell said a preliminary investigation revealed that three people, a woman and two children, darted out into traffic, according to witnesses.They were hit by a car while crossing the street, the LMPD said.

All three were transported to UofL hospital, with one of the children sustaining a serious injury.

Alcohol may have been a factor on the part of the driver of the vehicle, the LMPD said. 

