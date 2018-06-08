Woman convicted in deadly 2006 DUI back in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rebecca Johnson, who killed two people in 2006 in a drunk driving crash, was back in court on Friday on other charges.The family of one of the victims was also there.

Johnson had just been sentenced to five years probation for drug charges in Jefferson County.

The judge sided with Johnson's lawyer, who said Johnson can't get the mental help she needs in prison.The deadly car accident in 2006 left Johnson with a traumatic brain injury, her attorney said.

One of the victim's mothers, Tammy Cantrell-Williams, was very vocal after Friday's sentencing. She said probation doesn't work and Johnson needs prison time.

"She's killed two people and couldn't make her probation. Do these judges and prosecutors actually think she is going to make it through probation now?" Cantrell-Williams, said. "You know, I just wish that they could put their hearts in this case and think, maybe think about me for once. I lost my son, I go to rest having to see him. She walks the streets with drugs."

Johnson accepted a plea deal for the 2006 crash -- and then violated her probation with just six months left.

