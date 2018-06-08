Bridge to Light Awards honor behavioral health workers

The awards were designed to shed light on behavioral health issues and emphasize the hope available for recovery. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first ever of its kind -- an awards ceremony to honor Kentucky's mental and behavioral health workers -- was held at the Audubon Country Club on Friday afternoon.

The Bridge to Light Awards were established to honor those making a difference in the lives of the people they serve. The awards recognize Kentucky healthcare workers who have demonstrated exemplary compassion, ethics, values, vision and results in the field of behavioral health.

Awards were presented in multiple categories, including Substance Abuse/Recovery, Child Counseling and Support, Family Counseling, General Behavior Health and Counseling and Integrated care.

The awards were designed to shed light on behavioral health issues and emphasize the hope available for recovery, thanks to hardworking professionals in the mental health field.

WAVE 3 News' Brian Goode served as the emcee for the event.

