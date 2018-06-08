Mayfield Independent Schools expands Summer Food Service Program

David Turner's mother pledged to make every day the best day ever for her son. No one knows better than Elizabeth Turner that every day is precious.More >>
David Turner's mother pledged to make every day the best day ever for her son. No one knows better than Elizabeth Turner that every day is precious.More >>
The Bridge to Light Awards were established to honor those making a difference in the lives of the people they serve.More >>
The Bridge to Light Awards were established to honor those making a difference in the lives of the people they serve.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
Johnson had just been sentenced to five years probation for drug charges in Jefferson County.More >>
Johnson had just been sentenced to five years probation for drug charges in Jefferson County.More >>
President Trump has announced or is considering several celebrity pardons, but one in particular that he brought up Friday had people in Louisville and beyond feeling confused.More >>
President Trump has announced or is considering several celebrity pardons, but one in particular that he brought up Friday had people in Louisville and beyond feeling confused.More >>