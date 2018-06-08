Boy with terminal brain cancer has his Best Day Ever

David also got to hang out with the LMPD Bomb Squad. (Source: Provided photo)

David got to ride in a LMPD helicopter, and help with the controls. (Source: Provided photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - David Turner's mother pledged to make every day the best day ever for her son.

No one knows better than Elizabeth Turner that every day is precious. Six-year-old David has terminal brain cancer. But Elizabeth will have a hard time topping everything that happened on Friday.

Secret Service cars arrived at the Turner home to escort David on his journey. First stop -- the Louisville Metro Police Department's Air Unit.

David would not just ride in a helicopter, he would get to handle the controls and assist in finding a suspect. Rich Ferretti of the Secret Service saw David's joy.

"It really helped to cheer him up today which is the point of this," Ferretti said. "He helped catch a bad guy."

The presidential style motorcade took David to the National Guard Armory next, where he played with the bomb squad robot. He stopped at a fire station and drove a four wheeler and blew the horn on a fire truck. Then had a pizza refueling stop at Papa John's corporate headquarters.

After David said Thunder Over Louisville was his best day ever, Elizabeth knew she had to make each day count.

This one topped them all.

"So every day after our radiation we try to do something special and fun so this is definitely the best day ever," Elizabeth exclaimed.

And a great day for all the law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies that helped too.

"We don't get to do things like this often enough," Special Agent Ferretti said. "We're blessed to have been able to do this, it meant a lot to us."

A photo shoot fundraiser for David takes place Sunday at Iroquois Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Click or tap here for more information.

Families can get photos taken, with all proceeds going to David's family. Those who attend can also purchase Best Day Ever t-shirts.

