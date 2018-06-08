Former EMS worker serving sentence for incest, sodomy sentenced for child porn

This picture shows Richard Johnson entering a courtroom in 2013. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A former Oldham County EMS worker and Girl Scouts volunteer has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for advertising, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

The investigation into Richard Johnson, 39, began in 2013, when AOL reported his e-mail address was transferring child porn.

When Kentucky State Police showed up at Johnson's home to investigate, they found evidence that he had sexually abused a juvenile relative.

He's already serving a 17 year state sentence for incest and sodomy of a child.

