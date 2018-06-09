Teen bicyclist killed in Shepherdsville crash identified

At least one person suffered serious injuries in a wreck on KY-44 just west of downtown Shepherdsville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bullitt County Central High School has identified a student killed in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on KY-61 South near the intersection of West 1st Street, according to Shepherdsville Police. The cyclist was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bullitt Central High School confirmed in a post on their Facebook page that the victim was Noah Richardson.

The school will have grief counselors and staff available at Bullitt Central High School for any student who needs to speak with someone on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Our hearts are heavy and our minds are weary as we try to make sense of the loss of a loved one," Erik Huber, Bullitt Central Principal, said in the post.

The operator of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital but suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

