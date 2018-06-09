No. 1 Halep to face No. 10 Stephens in French Open final - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

No. 1 Halep to face No. 10 Stephens in French Open final

PARIS (AP) - Simona Halep will try to add a first Grand Slam title to her No. 1 ranking when she plays No. 10 Sloane Stephens in the French Open final.

The match Saturday is the 26-year-old Halep's fourth major final. She has lost all three in the past, including two at Roland Garros in 2014 and last year. Halep also was the runner-up at the Australian Open this January.

She is trying to become the second Romanian woman to win a Grand Slam singles trophy. Her manager, Virginia Ruzici, won the French Open 40 years ago.

Stephens, a 25-year-old from Florida, has never lost a tournament final, going 6-0.

She won the U.S. Open last September for her first major title.

Halep beat Stephens the last four times they played each other.

