'Humango' app gives purpose to play

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - PurposePlay Inc. is hosting a launch party for their latest Kickstarter project, Humango, a mobile gaming app.

Humango simulates the real world as users build communities and using various resources.

The game uses in-app purchases and money from ads to build communities in Uganda, Africa.

Money raised from Kickstarter, beginning June 1, will go to app development, fundraising, marketing, travel and a budget for shoes and uniforms for students in Uganda. For more information about PurposePlay or Humango visit, www.purposeplay.net.

"After meeting the kids and seeing the living conditions first-hand," Co-Founder, Nick Meacham said, "We knew we had to come back to the US and do something about it."

The launch party is June 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Richwood on the River in Milton, KY.

