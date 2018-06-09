'Humango' app gives purpose to play - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'Humango' app gives purpose to play

By Dani Vessels, News Specialist
Connect
The game uses in-app purchases and money from ads to build communities in Uganda, Africa. (Source: Humango) The game uses in-app purchases and money from ads to build communities in Uganda, Africa. (Source: Humango)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - PurposePlay Inc. is hosting a launch party for their latest Kickstarter project, Humango, a mobile gaming app.

Humango simulates the real world as users build communities and using various resources.

The game uses in-app purchases and money from ads to build communities in Uganda, Africa.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Bridge to Light Awards honor behavioral health workers
Boy with terminal brain cancer has his Best Day Ever
Justify: His crown awaits

Money raised from Kickstarter, beginning June 1, will go to app development, fundraising, marketing, travel and a budget for shoes and uniforms for students in Uganda. For more information about PurposePlay or Humango visit, www.purposeplay.net

"After meeting the kids and seeing the living conditions first-hand," Co-Founder, Nick Meacham said, "We knew we had to come back to the US and do something about it."

The launch party is June 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Richwood on the River in Milton, KY.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly