Witnesses report driver attempting to hit cars head-on

One person is in custody after the sheriff's office received reports of a vehicle attempting to hit other vehicles head-on, and running other cars off the roadway.

Jeffrey Medley, 49-years-old, of Owensboro, was arrested Friday around 11:45 p.m. in the area of US-60 West and Hwy-279 South. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office was contacted by witnesses, who claimed a blue car was trying to hit other vehicles head-on as well as running them off the roadway.

Prior to deputies arriving, Medley hit a vehicle and then ran from the crash. Once deputies arrived Medley again tried to run so a taser was used, but it had no effect.

The press release states a deputy then tackled Medley. While trying to place handcuffs on him, Medley managed to draw a knife on the deputies.

Deputies finally got the knife away from Medley and placed him in handcuffs. He was then taken to the Owensboro Hospital before going to the Davies County Jail.

