Louisville man allegedly stabs 2 people under I-65 overpass

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with assault after stabbing two people with a knife.

On Monday, June 4, Carl Bruce, 31, stabbed Troy Seabolt and Ashlee Conner, according to his arrest report.

Police said the victims were sleeping under the I-65 overpass near Muhammad Ali Boulevard when Bruce tried to get under Conner's blanket. Instead, Bruce allegedly got into an argument with Seabolt.

Bruce left the scene but said he'd be back, according to court documents.

The victims packed up and as they were leaving Bruce came back and stabbed Seabolt in the neck and abdomen, police said. Conner was stabbed in the abdomen several times; according to LMPD. Both victims were taken to UofL hospital.

Police said they got a call from a bystander; LMPD found Bruce with blood on his hands and on his shorts nearby.

According to Bruce's arrest report, officers found the knife sheath with blood on it, but not the knife.

Bruce was booked into the Louisville Metro Corrections Department on Friday. He was charged with two counts of assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

