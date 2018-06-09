Pre-cut Indiana melons cause multi-state salmonella outbreak

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate a multi-state outbreak of salmonellosis that has been linked to pre-cut melons.

The ISDH said the outbreak has sickened 60 people in five states including 11 people in Indiana as of June 7.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The CDC said the pre-cut melon was supplied by Caito Foods in Indianapolis. Caito Foods voluntarily recalled fresh-cut honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons on Friday. Learn more about the recall by clicking or tapping here.

The products were sold at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Walgreens, Whole Foods and other stores in Indiana, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. Find a complete list of stores here.

Those who bought the melon are advised to throw it away or return them to the stores where they were purchased for a refund. If you are unsure of where you bought the pre-cut melon, the CDC says that it should be thrown away.

Salmonellosis or salmonella is a bacterial infection that can be contracted through exposure to undercooked animal-based foods, such as poultry and eggs, and contact with feces from an infected animal or person, according to the CDC. Symptoms include diarrhea and abdominal cramps and usually appear between 12 and 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days; most people recover without any treatment. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. When this happens, the salmonella infection may spread to the bloodstream and to other body sites, leading to a life-threatening infection that requires prompt treatment with antibiotics. Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to severe illness.



Those who ate the melon and are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.