LMPD investigating early morning Grand Avenue shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning.

The call of the shooting came in around 4:00 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police.

Once police arrived at the scene in the 2600 block of Grand Avenue, they found a black male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, LMPD said.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that there are no suspects at this time.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

