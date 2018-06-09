Verstappen posts more fast times in Canadian GP practice - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Verstappen posts more fast times in Canadian GP practice

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP). The Mercedes pit crew practice their pit stops during the third practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP). The Mercedes pit crew practice their pit stops during the third practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Montreal.

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

MONTREAL (AP) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen posted the fastest lap at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix for the third practice session in a row.

Mercedes and Ferrari are right behind and will try to close the gap in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Verstappen completed the 2.71-mile (4.36-km) lap at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1 minute, 11.599 seconds. That was about 5 one-hundredths of a second ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was right behind them, coming in 0.107 slower than Verstappen.

Verstappen had never led a practice session before sweeping them in Montreal. The 20-year-old Dutchman is looking to overcome a recent history of mistakes that left him threatening to head-butt anyone who asked about the crashes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:54:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>

  • US mayors push to curb gun violence, help immigrants

    US mayors push to curb gun violence, help immigrants

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:14:17 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:42:37 GMT
    A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.More >>
    A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.More >>

  • #MeToo crisis jolts Southern Baptists ahead of key gathering

    #MeToo crisis jolts Southern Baptists ahead of key gathering

    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-06-09 14:13:13 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-06-09 17:15:08 GMT
    (Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...
    The Southern Baptists are facing their own #MeToo crisis as the biggest Protestant denomination in the U.S. heads into its annual meeting next week.More >>
    The Southern Baptists are facing their own #MeToo crisis as the biggest Protestant denomination in the U.S. heads into its annual meeting next week.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly